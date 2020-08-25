Two businessmen deny possessing pistol, bullets

KOTA KINABALU: Two businessmen claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday to two joint charges of illegally possessing a pistol and 13 bullets allegedly found inside the dashboard drawer of a car.

On the first count, Siew Gong Shun, 48, and Ngu Chee Hui, 35, who were brought before judge Azreena Aziz, were accused of possessing a Revolver .357 Magnum without license at the river bank of Sungai Lubok in Weston, Beaufort at 6am on August 13.

The charge was under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalty) 1971, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 14 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The second count accused the duo of possessing the bullets without license at the same time and place.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Siew also claimed trial in the same court to possessing a knife at the same time and place.

He was charged under Section 6 of the Explosive, Corrosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 which is punishable by a jail term of up to 10 years, upon conviction.

The judge fixed December 1 – 2 for the trial of both the accused persons.

For their joint cases, the court did not grant any bail while for another case of Siew, the court released him on a bail of RM10,000 deposited with RM5,000 bail with one local surety.

The court also ordered Siew to report himself at a nearest police station once a month, pending disposal of the cases.

Earlier, the prosecution objected to bail for the two accused persons in their case under the Firearms Act (Increased Penalty) as the alleged offence is unbailable.

In reply, counsel Goldam Hamid, who represented the accused persons, prayed for his clients to be released on bail even though the alleged offence was unbailable.

The counsel also said that the first accused is married and has kids while the second accused is claimed to have suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

However, the prosecution argued that no medical evidence of the second accused was produced in court.

The court also ordered for the second accused to be given treatment by a medical officer at the prison.