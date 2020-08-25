Warisan strives to win big in snap polls

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is working hard to make sure the political coalition led by the party scores a bigger win in the Sabah snap polls on September 26, and more importantly, to retain Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal as the Chief Minister of Sabah.

Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong urged Sabahans to unite their votes to show Putrajaya that the latter could no longer dictate Sabah’s fate because Sabahans were capable of making their own decisions and run the State.

Junz, who is also the incumbent Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, said Warisan had geared up for the state election and all the machineries were still intact as the party had fought in the last general election barely 27 months ago.

He said the party leaders were moving around Sabah and had received positive response from the grassroots.

“I feel the general sentiment all over Sabah is with the Warisan-led Sabah Government due to our people-centric policy and programmes.

“I am confident that Warisan can win with bigger majority but we must never be complacent and keep working hard,” he said.

On another note, Junz said Warisan had a good working relationship with Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (Upko).

He said the seat distribution among the Warisan-Upko-Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition was almost done and was awaiting Shafie’s announcement.

“I do not have the exact details as I am tasked to move around Sabah to help the people.”

On whether he would defend the Tanjung Aru seat, Junz said he did not know where he would be standing yet.

“I am moving all over Sabah to make sure Warisan wins big and for Shafie to be sworn in as Chief Minister again.

“As for which seat I will contest, I leave that entirely to the discretion of my president (Shafie),” he said.

He urged Sabahans to unite and give their full support to Shafie, whom he deemed a truly sincere leader.

“We should unite not only for Shafie, but to show Kuala Lumpur that they can no longer dictate Sabah what to do.

“We, Sabahans, will make our own decisions and run the State on our own,” he stressed.

Junz said the Warisan-led state government had seen light at the end of tunnel in its journey of rebuilding Sabah for the past 26 months.

“Imagine how strong Sabah can be if we continue to rebuild Sabah at this rate for 26 years.”

He urged the voters to support the Warisan-Plus pact for them to complete what they had set out to do for the people of Sabah.