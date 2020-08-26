4,400 units of PPR under construction in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven projects involving 4,400 units of Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) are under construction in Sabah, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Mutalib said the projects are PPR Ulu Perasan (900 units), Kota Belud; PPR Sapagaya (410) and PPR Tungku (650), Lahad Datu; PPR Pitas (440), Kudat; PPR Kampung Kiansom Besar (1,000), Inanam; PPR Tagasan (500), Semporna; and PPR Gayang 2 (500), Tuaran.

He said two other housing programmes — Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM) and Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) — were being implemented in Sabah by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

“As at May 31 this year, 9,988 units of RMM have been completed, 275 units are under construction and 2,612 units are in the planning stage, while for RMR, 1,107 units have been completed, 176 units are under construction and 197 units are under planning,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis) on whether the ministry planned to build more PPR units in Sabah and also the status of applications for RMR and RMM units in Sabah.

On the Perumahan Rakyat 1 Malaysia (PR1MA) project in Kimanis which was deferred by the previous government, Ismail said it remains postponed because the ministry found that the construction cost was too high, making it not affordable to prospective buyers.

However, the ministry was prepared to review the project for the sake of the people, he said when replying to a supplementary question from Mohamad. – Bernama