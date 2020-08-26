96.25 pct turnout at Slim by-election early voting

TANJUNG MALIM: A total of 96.25 per cent of the 267 early voters comprising police personnel cast their ballots in the Slim state by-election early voting yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The early voting, from 8am to 5.30pm, was held at the Muallim district police headquarters (IPD) in Slim River near here.

The early voting process was witnessed by agents of the candidates as well as election observers appointed by the EC.

The ballot boxes for early voting would be stored at the Muallim IPD lock-up and vote tallying would be conducted on polling day this Saturday at the vote-counting centre at the Tanjung Malim District Council. — Bernama