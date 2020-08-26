Abang Johari launches proposed Sri Pertiwi Housing Scheme

BINTULU: Construction of the proposed Sri Pertiwi Housing Scheme in Tanjong Kidurong here was officially launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

It is the latest affordable housing scheme project by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) since 2006.

Abang Johari, who is the chairman of BDA, said when he took over BDA, the first thing in his mind to stabilise the housing prices in Bintulu was to flood the market with affordable houses.

“By rules of economics, when the supply increases the price will come down,” he said when officiating at the earth-breaking ceremony.

He said the price of houses in Bintulu was extremely high for ordinary people to own landed properties.

Thus, he added, there is no other way but for the state government to intervene in the market in order to control the price of houses.

“If we don’t do this, our people will not be able to buy a house, what is important for our

people is to have their own properties,” stressed the chief minister.

Apart from implementing various affordable housing scheme projects, he said it is also important to improve the housing loan process.

He said it would be another problem if the financial institutions did not approve housing loans even though there are available units of houses for the low-income group.

Therefore, he said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s own Mutiara Mortgage and Finance institution was formed to assist home buyers get housing loan.

Abang Johari said he had granted additional allocation for Mutiara Mortgage to give housing loan to applicants who were rejected by other financial institutions.

According to him, to ensure that homeowners are not badly affected by their monthly commitment to the loan instalment, the housing loan period has been extended up to 25 years.

In another development, Abang Johari said he tried to bring the Kemunyang affordable housing scheme model in Sibu to Bintulu to add extra value to the properties here, especially when the state government opens up a new housing area in Jepak in the near future.

“Once the Kemena bridge is completed probably in 2023 or 2024, Bintulu will open up with more investments coming in, for example in our petro chemical plant,” he said.

Meanwhile, BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi said the proposed Sri Pertiwi Housing Scheme in Tanjong Kidurong will provide 402 units of single storey terraced houses on a 30.5acre land.

“This project consists of 366 units of Sri Pertiwi houses with a floor area of 910.00 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“Apart from that, 36 units (10 per cent) of Spektra Medium category houses will also be built with a floor area of 755.00 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom,” she added.

Rodziah said the estimated selling price for a unit of Sri Pertiwi house will not exceed RM270,000 for intermediate and RM295,000 for corner lots.

“The target groups are those who have a gross monthly household income of RM4,000 to RM10,000 and do not own property in Bintulu,” she said.

On Spektra Medium, Rodziah said it was for those with gross monthly household income of RM5,000 and below and did not have landed property in Bintulu. The estimated selling price would be RM135,000 to RM168,000 per unit.

“This is the first Sri Pertiwi Housing Scheme developed in Bintulu in a very strategic location because social facilities and public facilities such as schools (both primary and secondary schools), hospitals, commercial buildings, mosque, church, and recreational parks are already available. The project is expected to be fully completed by early 2023,” she said.

This project would be implemented by BDA with Syarikat Johabaru through a joint venture company (JV), BDA-Johabaru Realty Sdn Bhd, in which BDA holds 55 per cent ownership, and Johabaru, 45 per cent.

Rodziah said the JV for affordable houses with majority shareholding by BDA was the first signed with a private company as aspired by the Chief Minister.

“Hence, this Sri Pertiwi Housing Scheme jointly developed by BDA and Johabaru will be a reference business venture in developing affordable public houses in Bintulu because the cost of houses to be sold by Johabaru will also be capped at the prices mentioned earlier to the buyers in BDA’s selection list,” she said.

According to Rodziah, BDA has identified four other sites for the development of affordable housing schemes – in Sepadok with 1,216 units, Sungai Plan (384 units), Kampung Jepak (580 units), and 291 units at Jalan Bintulu-Tatau.

“In total, we plan to build a total of 2,873 units of affordable public houses in Bintulu,” she said.