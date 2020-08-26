BN candidates to use ‘dacing’ symbol in Sabah polls — Annuar Musa

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the upcoming Sabah state election will contest under the coalition’s symbol as voters are familiar with it, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Federal Territories Minister, who is also Sabah state election chief coordinator for BN, said studies showed that the visibility of the BN dacing (scale) symbol among voters would be an important factor.

He said the BN political bureau and Supreme Council had informed its partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) that BN candidates would be using the BN logo.

“Although we will be contesting under the BN logo, it would not be a problem for other parties to use the PN symbol,” he told reporters after attending a town hall session with the ministry staff here yesterday.

Annuar also said discussions had been held with other PN component parties to prevent a scramble for seats among them.

“Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has been given the mandate to decide on where to contest and he is finalising the candidate list.

“We are 80 per cent ready and talks among the various parties have gone well. We won’t allow a free-for-all among opposition parties,” he said.

“We work very closely with Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia). In fact, we will be sharing the machinery; we are one although we may use different logos,” he added.

Nomination day for the state election is Sept 12 and polling is on Sept 26. – Bernama