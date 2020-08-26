Covid-19: Mambong Cluster ends, zero new cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Aug 26): An infection cluster has ended in Sarawak while the state recorded zero new Covid-19 cases today, as the total number of positive cases remains unchanged at 696.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed that the Mambong Cluster has ended after no new cases were reported within 28 days from the date of the last case.

This cluster was first detected on July 15, involving a local company in Kuching. The index case (581st case) underwent Covid-19 screening on July 14 at a private hospital for a sore throat.

Laboratory results on the same day found that the individual tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the report of the index case, contact tracing was carried out which successfully detected six more cases, involving five workplace contacts and one social contact.

In total, 299 people were screened, consisting of colleagues as well as close contacts to the cases that have been identified.

The last case was detected on July 29, who has already recovered from the disease and has been discharged from the hospital on Aug 9.

Of the seven cases that have been detected, only one case had shown early symptoms of Covid-19. There were no cases from this cluster admitted to the intensive care unit.

The cause of infection in the Mambong Cluster was likely a local transmission in the community.

With the end of the Mambong Cluster, only one active cluster remains in the state now, which is the Alam Cluster involving seven cases.

SDMC also informed that there were no recoveries and discharges today. To date, 662 or 95.11 per cent of the total cases have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

“A total of 15 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Nine are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, four at Sarawak General Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital.

“As for today, there are 13 new persons-under-investigation (PUIs) reported, and two are still awaiting their laboratory test results,” it said.

The cumulative total number of PUIs stands at 9,423.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 128 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today.

This brings the total number of current PUS to 968 individuals at 14 hotels statewide, while those who have completed their quarantine period stands at 22,403.

With no deaths reported, the death toll in the state remains unchanged at 19 or 2.73 per cent of the total number of cases.