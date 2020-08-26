Farmer pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

KUCHING: A farmer, 62, pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl when the

charge was read to him at the Sessions Court here yesterday.

He was charged under Section 14 (d) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad set Oct 6 for case management.

“The accused was allowed cash bail of RM8,000 with two local sureties with permanent address in Kuching, who must have fixed income.

“He is not allowed to approach the victim, her family and any prosecution witnesses. He is also not allowed to communicate with them in any way,” Dayang Ellyn said.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly touched the girl’s private part at his sundry shop in a village somewhere in Padawan about 6pm on Aug 10.

According to previous reports, the girl complained of pain in her private part as a result of being touched by the accused at the grocery store when she went there to buy candy.

The accused and the girl are not related in any way but they live in the same village.

Earlier, the accused’s lawyer, Roland Thomas, applied that his client be given bail because of his low income as a farmer and proceeds from his grocery store which is barely enough to support himself and his wife.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, however, applied for the accused to be given cash bail of RM10,000.