Fatimah: 45,900 senior citizens in Miri have applied for KGC

MIRI: Thirty-nine per cent or 45,900 senior citizens aged 60 and above in Miri Division have applied for the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC), said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

When handing over KGC cards to five state constituencies yesterday at the Islamic Complex Miri, she revealed that throughout the state, a total of 167,092 or 50 per cent of senior citizens had applied for the card, and 126,505 of the applications had been approved.

“Meanwhile, as of Aug 21, 425 applications for death compassionate assistance of RM3,000, which is one of the KGC benefits, from KGC holders’ next-of-kin have been received.

“In Miri, the Welfare Department received 54 applications and 40 of them have been approved,” she said.

Fatimah stressed that the assistance is for the underprivileged group who are not eligible to receive any insurance compensation or welfare assistance from any agency such as Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“It is important to look out to this group of people and assist them as much as possible,” she said.

Fatimah handed 2,284 KGC cards to the following constituencies – Bekenu (471 cards), Lambir (547 cards), Piasau (230 cards), Pujut (209 cards) and Senadin (827 cards).

Also present at the handing-over ceremony were Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also the chairman of SUPP Senadin branch; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, who is also the chairman of SUPP Piasau branch; councillor Hadijah Sheikh Kassim representing Bekenu constituency, councillor Vincent Huang representing Pujut constituency and councillor Zainani Salleh representing Lambir constituency.