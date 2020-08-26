Guan Eng wants Finance Minister to reveal 101 projects PH govt approved via direct negotiations

KUALA LUMPUR: Bagan Member of Parliament Lim Guan Eng has asked Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to reveal the list 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion that were approved through direct negotiations during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s administration.

“I do not have a list of the projects, the MOF (Ministry of Finance) has it, I am not the minister now, I can’t announce because the details have never been tabled in any reports,” former finance minister Lim said at a press conference in Parliament today.

Lim also called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a thorough review of projects approved through direct negotiations during the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) administrations as well.

On Monday (Aug 24), Tengku Zafrul told the Dewan Rakyat that records showed that when Lim helmed the Finance Ministry, 101 projects were approved through direct negotiations.

The next day, Lim admitted at a press conference to having approved the projects, describing it as a normal thing and not in conflict with government regulations.

He said the total figure only made up some 1.4 per cent of total government procurement worth RM477 billion during PH’s 22-month tenure.