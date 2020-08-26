KKB unit bags EPC contract for Kasawari Gas project

KUCHING: KKB Engineering Bhd’s subsidiary company, OceanMight Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a flare platform for the Kasawari Gas Development Project.

It said the contract was received from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd and Technip Geoproduction (M) Sdn Bhd.

A formal agreement for the said EPC subcontract will be executed in due course and the completion date for the subcontract is scheduled within the first half of 2022, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

It said the contract will have no effect on the share capital of KKB and is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the company for the duration of the contract. — Bernama