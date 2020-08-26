Wednesday, August 26
Man sues NRD director over son’s birth cert

By Suraini Andokong on Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A businessman was yesterday granted leave to apply for judicial review at the High Court here against the director of the National Registration Department for allegedly refusing to issue the infant’s birth certificate.

Justice Ismail Brahim allowed Ong Seng Teng’s ex-parte application yesterday and fixed October 6 this year for the judicial review hearing.

Ong filed his application for leave on February 12, naming the director of the National Registration Department as sole respondent.

The 35-year-old applicant sought:

(a)  an order  of  certiorari  to  quash  the  decision  of  the  respondent and/or  the  officers of  the  respondent  dated November 26,  2019  to allegedly refuse  the issuance  of  a  birth certificate  pursuant  to  the  provisions  of  the  Births  and  Deaths  Registration  Rules 1958  (Rule 16)  to  the  son  of  the  applicant  born  on  November 22, 2019.

(b)  an  order  of  mandamus  to  the  respondent  and/or  his officers  to issue  a  birth certificate  pursuant  to  the  provisions  of  the  Births  and  Deaths  Registration Rules  1958  (Rule  16)  to  the  son  of  the  applicant  born  on  the said date.

(c)  a  declaration  that the  refusal of  the  respondent  and/or  his  officers  under  the provisions  of  the  Births  and  Deaths  Registration  Rules  1958  (Rule  16)  to  the  son of  the  applicant  born  on the said date 22nd was allegedly unlawful,  ultra vires, null  and void.
(d) costs and any other remedy  deemed  fit  by this  court.
The applicant, who was represented by counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, also stated in his application that  pursuant to  Article  11  of  the  Federal  Constitution, it states that  every  person has the right  to profess and  to  practice his  or her religion.

Ong, who is a Buddhist, also stated that pursuant  to  Article  12(4) of  the  Federal Constituition,  it states that  the  religion  of a person  under  the  age  of  18 years shall  be  decided  by  his parent  or guardian.

The applicant claimed that when he wanted to have  the birth  certificate  for his child after applying for it on November  26, 2019,  he was  unlawfully refused  by the  respondent  and/or  his officers which was allegedly unlawful,  null and void.

Senior federal counsel Mohd Hafizi Abd Halim acted for the Federal Attorney General’s Chamber.

