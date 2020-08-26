MoF lists ministries with procurement approval via direct negotiations under PH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today released a list of ministries that had received government procurement approval through direct negotiations during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration involving 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion.

In a statement, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the list was disclosed based on good governance and upholding transparency in administration.

The Transport Ministry received procurement via direct negotiations with the highest value at RM4.47 billion involving four projects, followed by the Defence Ministry, worth RM900 million (six projects); Home Ministry, RM517 million (eight projects); Communications and Multimedia Ministry, RM380 million (12 projects); Housing and Local Government Ministry, RM170 million (two projects); and the Education Ministry, RM87.49 million (seven projects).

The Health Ministry received procurement valued at RM10.87 million involving four projects; International Trade and Industry Ministry, RM10.36 million (nine projects); Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry, RM8.46 million (seven projects); MoF, RM9.03 million (four projects); Prime Minister’s Department, RM8.18 million (five projects); Rural Development Ministry, RM7.36 million (two projects); and Youth and Sports Ministry, RM6.45 million (one project).

Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, RM6.15 million (eight projects); Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry, RM5.67 million (13 projects); Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, RM1.18 million (one project), Economic Affairs Ministry, RM1.17 million (four projects); Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, RM0.57 million (two projects); Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, RM0.16 million (one project); and Federal Territories Ministry, RM0.096 million (one project).

Tengku Zafrul said direct negotiations are allowed based on procurement process which meets one or more of the following requirements:

Procurement for supply and services which involve an urgent necessity such that if the procurement is not implemented immediately, it can jeopardise and affect services as well as the nation’s interest; Standardisation needs to ensure compatibility between existing goods and goods to be procured; One source of supply or service, that is, production of product or provision of service can only be supplied from only one source; Security/strategic which involves procurement for items or services for the sake of the country’s security and strategic interest; or Contract with Bumiputera manufacturer that meets all conditions.

The full list of companies can be seen in this document here.

— Bernama