Petronas asked to do more to improve S’wak medical facilities

MIRI: State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin has expressed hope that national oil company Petronas will increase its efforts in assisting the Sarawak government to upgrade medical facilities in the state.

“Compared to Peninsular Malaysia, the medical facilities in Sarawak are still left behind. Perhaps Petronas can consider giving bigger allocations to improve the medical facilities in the state,” he said during the handing-over of four ventilators by Petronas to Miri Hospital yesterday.

The machines were part of a donation by the company through its corporate social responsibility arm Yayasan Petronas, and were presented by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd Sarawak Oil senior general manager Morris Mail.

In thanking Petronas for the contribution, Lee said he hoped the company could also aid in the effort to set up a new kidney dialysis centre in Permyjaya, which is currently being built at a cost of RM6 million.

“I hope Petronas can also come up with a similar commitment like what they did during the effort in building the first Miri Kidney Dialysis Centre by the Malaysian Red Crescent Miri Chapter,” he said.

On the donation of the ventilators, Lee said it was to aid in the state’s fight against Covid-19 and was in addition to an earlier donation by the company.

“In early May this year, Yayasan Petronas donated two units of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to Miri Hospital.

“For this morning (yesterday), we are witnessing another contribution of four high-end ventilators from Petronas, which can be used by both children and adults,” he said, adding that Miri Hospital has to date received about RM1 million worth of aid from Petronas in the fight against Covid-19.

The hospital management can also look forward to receiving more Covid-19 aid from Petronas soon in the form of personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser, disclosed Lee.

Meanwhile, he said the plan to increase the capacity of Miri Hospital by an additional 300 beds will take off soon following its approval by the previous federal government.

“It’s high time for the Health Ministry to upgrade hospital facilities in Sarawak especially Miri Hospital which caters to the needs of the northern part of the state,” he added.

Present at the handing-over of the ventilators was Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.