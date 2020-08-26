Philippines’ claim on Sabah ‘a pure irresponsible act’

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong, yesterday said the Philippines must stop any baseless claim on Sabah immediately as such provocations are simply outrageous and irresponsible.

Commenting on reports that the Philippines had just approved a new bill that requires the inclusion of Sabah as part of the Philippines’ map in their passport, Vivian said: “This is a pure irresponsible act from the Philippines. Their claim on Sabah has moved from mere political rhetoric previously to passing a new bill now. This is totally unacceptable and against conventional diplomatic wisdom.

“Hence, I fully support our caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Bin Haji Apdal’s stand to demand the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Seri Hishamuddin Bin Tun Hussien to take immediate action to summon the Philippines Ambassador to Malaysia to protest such provocations,” added Vivian in a statement.

The Federation of Malaysia was formed following the merger of the Federation of Malaya, North Borneo (Sabah), Sarawak and Singapore on 16 September 1963.

The status of Sabah as part of the founding members of the Federation of Malaysia is also clearly stated on the United Nations’ member states list.

“Such a provocative act from the Philippines is not only straining the good ties between ASEAN Members, but also a direct attack on the sanctity of the United Nations.

“We must stand together to denounce such a move by the Philippines. Sabah is, and will always be, part of Malaysia. Our nation’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and must be defended at all times. The Philippines must apologise to the people of Malaysia for making such an outrageous claim,” she added.