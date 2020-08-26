Rotary club to launch ‘Hope Meal’ project for needy folk in Bintulu

BINTULU: Rotary Club of Bintulu Central (RCBC) will kick off its ‘Hope Meal’ project next month which aims to provide economic meals to the needy, raise donations for the project’s sustainability, and help local food premises generate business.

RCBC in a statement yesterday said the project is a joint collaboration community work between RCBC and local food premises such as cafeterias, hawker stalls, public and corporate sector, and individual sponsors.

“Customers who patronise the food premises can buy or donate a ‘hope meal’ by purchasing a Hope Meal Message sticker valued at RM5 per meal from the food premises.

“The food premises will give the sticker for customers to write a message on as well as the donor’s details. The sticker will be collected back by the food premises and displayed at the Hope Meal whiteboard for a needy person to claim a meal,” it said.

The project, it added, will begin with 500 meals provided to participating food premises here.

Popular Food Court will be the test-run venue for the project from Sept 16 to Oct 15.

An open invitation will be conducted from Sept 30 to Oct 7, targeting 10 food stalls (four halal and six non-halal) to participate with the official launching of the Hope Meal project on Oct 16.

The needy who require a meal can request for a Hope Meal at participating food premises that display Hope Message stickers on the whiteboard provided.

There will also be a stand put up at participating food premises with flyers to promote and raise public awareness on the project, said RCBC.

RCBC pointed out that the Hope Meal project is part of its community food project titled ‘Hope, Not Hunger’, with the other being the ‘Hope Parcel’ project.

Hope Parcel is a project that aims to help bedridden individuals who are registered with the Welfare Department office here.

The project recently saw 52 bedridden patients receive milk powder as part of a goody bag valued at RM180 each, along with a message of hope from project sponsor LDS Charities.

Those wishing to contribute to the Hope Meal project can channel their donation to RCBC’s Maybank account (511065525928).