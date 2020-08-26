Sarawak Energy modernising transmission infrastructure

MIRI: Sarawak Energy (SEB) is investing over RM100 million in modernising and reinforcing electricity connectivity and reliability from Miri to Lawas and targeting full coverage by the state grid system.

This is in line with the Ministry of Utilities strategic plan for projects and reinforcement works to further modernise the electricity supply system for Sarawak’s developing northern region and beyond, with an eye on new townships, businesses and residential areas expansion.

Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said his ministry and Sarawak Energy had already completed some milestone projects to modernise the current electrical system in urban areas and outskirts of northern Sarawak where development and rural-urban migration have escalated demand for power.

Group CEO of Sarawak Energy, Datu Sharbini Suhaili, said the plan is for full electricity coverage by connecting Limbang and Lawas to the state grid and beefing up the distribution system.

The new distribution infrastructure includes new substations, installing equipment and laying additional cables with minimal interruptions and quick restoration during outages at this development phase.

For Miri, the new RM65 million Eastwood 132kV and 33kV substations will benefit around 15,000 customers in Miri City centre, Marina and its surrounding area apart from catering for Eastwood

Valley development and future needs.

Supply lines would be installed to link Eastwood substation to the Marina 33kV substation and this will divert supply load at Marina, Luak and town 33kV substations. Works will commence in the fourth quarter of this year and cost RM13 million.

Meanwhile, an underground supply line between the new Tudan substation and new Piasau substation is planned while the completed new Miri Town 33kV substation commissioned last January is now stabilising the supply system to Miri’s central business district and surrounding areas.

At Niah and Bekenu, a voltage regulator to boost supply from Similajau Substation has been installed pending completion of a 33kV Batu Niah Substation in 2021 while a 5 MVA 33/11kV transformer at Sepupok junction will be commissioned in September this year.

In Marudi, a new 33kV substation is being considered.

In Lawas, a new supply source by September next year from Pulau Salam 33kV substation will improve reliability to more than 800 customers at the Trusan area while additional overhead supply lines project to the Sundar area will be completed this year to overcome overloading issues in the area during dry spells and festivities there.

In Limbang, upgrading supply lines between Batu Biah substation and market will be done and a backup for Pandaruan supply line will be installed by 2021, which will stabilise supply to SMK Limbang, SMKA Limbang, Pahlawan village and other villages leading to Pandaruan ICQS complex.