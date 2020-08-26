SDMC wants continued cooperation with GOF, military and police

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) hopes for continued cooperation with the military, police and the General Operations Force (GOF) in safeguarding the state’s borders, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said the state would face an uphill battle if not for their commitment, sacrifices and professionalism because the state had to close its borders to illegal immigrants

“The military, police and the GOF have done very well as our border frontliners. They have played their respective parts excellently in safeguarding our border,” he added.

The state also needed to guard its borders well because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Uggah said although the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state was not that many of late, the people should not be lulled into complacency.

“The virus is still with us and we need to be on our guard all the time. The fight is far from over,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from the commander of First Infantry Division Major Gen Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa and commander of the Third Infantry Brigade Brig Gen Datuk Azhar Ahmad yesterday.

Both Dzulkafli and Azhar also pledged their full support and cooperation to SDMC.

“The state can count on us to help anytime,” said Dzulkafli.