Shell donates RM200,000 to MRC Miri for purchase of haemodialysis machines

MIRI: Sarawak Shell Berhad yesterday donated RM200,000 for the purchase of four haemodialysis machines for the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Chapter’s second dialysis centre, which is now under construction in Permyjaya.

A press release by the company stated that the sum was collected through contributions from current and former employees via the Shell Employees Voluntary Fund scheme; employees and family members who took part in the 2019 ‘Fit for the Future Run’; as well as an additional contribution from Sarawak Shell Berhad.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who received the donation in the form of a cheque from Shell Malaysia Upstream vice president Ivan Tan in a ceremony at the company’s office in Lutong, said the new dialysis centre in Permyjaya is being set up to support and complement the existing facility at Jalan Bulan Sabit.

“I would like to thank Shell and their staff for this contribution. This is not their first contribution to MRC Miri Chapter throughout these years.

“Shell has been an exemplary investor and partner in the progress of Miri and the state. I would like to extend my best wishes to Shell Malaysia Upstream and its staff for their 110th anniversary this year,” Lee was quoted as saying in the press release.

Lee is also MRC Miri Chapter deputy chairman and Miri Kidney Dialysis Centre chairman.

Meanwhile, Tan said Sarawak Shell Berhad is proud of its history in the state and is looking forward to a long and successful journey with continuous innovation and development with its key stakeholders to drive the socio-economic development of the state.

The company, he added, is also driven to continue contributing to the local talent pipeline, while playing its part in contributing towards communities and society through its various flagship social investment activities.

“We are celebrating 110 years in Upstream in Malaysia this year and we are pleased to continue our support to the communities where we live and work.

“I would like to thank all our staff and alumni for their generous contributions towards this initiative,” said Tan.