S’wak DOE director: Igan River oil spill minor, company in midst of clean up

SIBU: The company that owns the ship that caused an oil spill in the Igan River has been directed to clear up the pollution, said Department of Environment (DOE) Sarawak director Hamzah Mohamad.

He told The Borneo Post that the oil spill on Aug 23 was from the ship berthed near Rantau Panjang.

“The company is still doing the cleaning work and the situation should be resolved soon,” he said, when asked to respond to Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing’s call on federal and state environmental protection authorities to take immediate steps to clean the oil spill.

Hamzah said the oil spill was minor and had occurred when a fire broke out on the ship.

“Most of the oil is still in the ship and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

As for the cause of the fire, Hamzah said the Fire and Rescue Department’s investigation was ongoing.

Tiong, in his media statement last night, also took to task a sawmill, which is said to own the ship, for not alerting the authorities about the oil spill after it happened.

“We need to question why the sawmill involved failed to immediately notify the relevant authorities when the incident occurred, upon their discovery of the incident. They should have also taken the initiative to assist the authorities to quickly mitigate any further spread of the spilled oil,” he said.

He said he received complaints from local residents that the Igan River had been severely polluted by the oil spill, which he said had spread some 9km along the river

Meanwhile, a resident of Rantau Panjang, Demun Bawok, thanked the authorities for acting swiftly on the oil spill.

“Today, the situation had returned to normal though small patches of oil can still be found flowing along the river,” she added.

When the oil spill from the ship started, Demun said they were worried it affecting their livestock and their daily lives as they depended on the river for their drinking water.

“Fortunately, the relevant authorities had acted fast and brought the situation under control,” she said.