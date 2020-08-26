Uncertainties continue to plague Velesto Energy

KUCHING: Velesto Energy Bhd (Velesto) saw its second quarter of financial year 2020 (2QFY20) plunging into losses on the back of lower jack-up rig utilisation on top of Covid-19-related additional costs.

Moving forward, charter outlook for its rig seems uncertain, with Petronas Carigali still understood to have yet to exercise its contract extension option for four of Velesto’s rigs.

According to Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), Velesto’s recorded core net profit for its first half of FY20 (1HFY20) came in at RM12.1 million (after stripping off foreign exchange) against the firm and consensus full-year earnings forecasts of RM25.8 million and RM8.4 million.

Nonetheless, results were deemed to be below our expectation, in anticipation of a weaker 2HFY20 given the uncertainty in rig utilisation outlook.

“Velesto’s 2QFY20 plunged into core loss of RM8.3 million from core profit of RM11.8 million in 2QFY19 and RM20.4million in 1QFY20,” Kenanga Research saw in its notes yesterday.

“This was caused by lower jack-up rig utilisation, which fell to 67 per cent during the quarter, versus 74 per cent in 2QFY19 and 84 per cent in 1QFY20.

Furthermore, an additional RM11 million expenses was also incurred during the quarter in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cumulatively, 1HFY20 turned around from core losses of RM10.9 million year on year (y-o-y), largely thanks to the strong 1QFY20 performance.

Year to date, Velesto’s rig utilisation stands at an average 75 per cent versus 1HFY19 of 70 per cent.

“Moving forward, uncertainties still linger for its rig utilisation outlook. Three of its rigs chartered to Petronas Carigali (namely Naga 2, 5 and 6) have still yet to see its extension option being exercised, despite their firm period contracts expiring in the coming months.

“While shorter-term jobs are understood to be awarded to temporarily fill up the rigs’ idle time and boost up utilisation for the time being, we largely believe that utilisation could come in comparatively weaker against 2019 level of 80 per cent.”

As cautioned back in May, six of Velesto’s seven rigs may be out of charter by this year, which could translate to substantive losses for the group.

In a worst-case scenario, should Velesto fail to secure contract extensions or new charters due to the Covid-19-dampened demand, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) estimate that the group’s rig utilisation could drop below 30 per cent by 4QFY20 — way below the group’s estimated breakeven level of 70 per cent.

“Currently, the Naga 3 rig, which has been under special periodic survey since the end of 2019, is currently idle without any firm charter,” it said in its own review. “While Petronas Carigali has charter extension options for Naga 2, 5 and Naga 6, these rigs could remain or become unutilised in 3QFY20.

“At this stage, management is uncertain whether Petronas Carigali will exercise its rights given the sharp deceleration in global oil & gas activities.”

Given that Petronas has not exercised those options for Naga 2, 3 and 5, which are already idle currently, AmInvestment Bank said there is a strong likelihood that Velesto may need to renegotiate their contracts should these rigs be required in future.

“Additionally, Naga 7’s firm contract with Sarawak Shell will lapse on 4QFY20 with no extension options in hand while Naga 8 will undergo a special periodic survey in 4Q20–1Q21 before commencing work with Carigali Hess in 2Q21.”