UOBAM Malaysia advocates active stock selection

KUCHING: Amid current volatile market conditions, UOB Asset Management (Malaysia) Bhd (UOBAM (Malaysia)) is advocating an active stock selection strategy to build a portfolio that has higher probability of outperforming the equity benchmark index.

An active stock selection strategy identifies investment opportunities in individual stocks based on their fundamental strengths.

In implementing its active stock selection strategy for its funds, UOBAM (Malaysia) ensures a rigorous and disciplined investment research process to pick stocks that outperform the market.

The strategy is key to the fund house’s investment approach to aim for consistent long-term returns for the benefit of investors, and is even more critical during times of market volatility, such as these.

In the first half of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a global recession and led to the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI) falling by 5.5 per cent.

The impact of the pandemic also resulted in a significant divergence in the performance of Malaysian stocks. For example, stocks from financial and tourism-related sectors dipped, while those from the healthcare sectors rallied.

UOBAM Malaysia chief executive officer Lim Suet Ling said in the last few months, strong-performing stocks in the healthcare sector have helped to moderate the drop in the FBM KLCI.

“Looking forward, an active stock selection strategy will be key in identifying quality stocks to make up a portfolio that can help local investors ride through the market volatility,” she highlighted in a statement.

“We see potential in stocks not only from healthcare, but also the technology sectors for their earnings momentum, as well as the utilities sector for their defensiveness and dividend yield.

“Despite the FBM KLCI’s current lacklustre performance, we remain positive on Malaysia’s long-term investment potentials.

“While financial markets globally are still coping with the fallout from the impact of the pandemic, governments and central banks, including Malaysia, are rolling out unprecedented fiscal and monetary policies to support their economies.”

In the country for example, Lim said the Penjana economic stimulus package will further lift the total value of the country’s support packages to RM295 billion.

This is coupled with Bank Negara Malaysia’s recent move to reduce the overnight policy rate for banks to a record-low of 1.75 per cent.

“Such initiatives demonstrate the government’s proactive efforts in keeping the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic under control,” she added.

To help investors understand current market developments and how UOBAM (Malaysia) generate returns through investment strategies such as active stock selection, the fund house has launched ‘One Minute Insight’, a weekly online video programme.

It features UOBAM Malaysia’s investment experts who will share their insights into the latest market and investment trends with corporate and individual investors in a digital, bite-sized format.