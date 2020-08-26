‘Wanita Waja Negara Sejahtera’ theme for National Women’s Day 2020 celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: “Wanita Waja Negara Sejahtera” (Resilient Women, Prosperous Nation) has been chosen as the theme for this year’s National Women’s Day celebration to suit the spirit and sacrifices of women especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women, Family and Community Development Ministry in a statement tonight said women are a pillar of success of the Movement Control Order compliance, either through their direct participation as frontliners or by playing their roles in the family.

The ministry said the theme was chosen to inspire women besides enhancing the community’s awareness of women’s ability in the bonding the family, unity, as well as the development of community and country.

The ministry also urged the community to work together and support the government’s effort in strengthening women through various approaches.

“This includes expanding programmes on capacity building to sharpen women’s potential and provide more opportunities for them to fill posts as decision-makers,” the statement said.

It added that there was also a need to improve understanding on the roles of both genders in managing the family, besides doubling efforts to promote women’s right so that they will come forward to report any unwanted incident such as sexual abuse. — Bernama