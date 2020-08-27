1,379 arrested for drugs in S’wak last month

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 1,121 cases involving 1,379 arrests related to drugs from July 1-31 this year.

Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Early Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the arrests were the result of 969 operations conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), and Customs Department.

“A total of 56 cases involving 86 arrests were for supplying and distribution of drugs and substances offences and 191 cases involving 256 arrests were for possession of drugs and substances.

“There were also 766 cases involving 735 arrests, which were recorded in Sarawak due to testing positive in urine tests, an offence under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while under the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, 108 cases involving 302 arrests as a result of 66 operations carried out by AADK Sarawak,” she told a press conference yesterday.

She had earlier chaired the One-Stop Committee for Handling of Drugs and Substances (MIDS) meeting where she was briefed on the committee’s achievements for last month.

On drug seizures, Fatimah said a total of 31.8kg of various types of drugs were seized by NCID, PDRM Sarawak, and the Customs Department last month with the total seizure estimated to be around RM2.88 million.

“From the seizures, 30kg were syabu/methamphetamine; 1.4kg were ecstasy in powder form; 288.63g of ketamine; and 2.38g of cannabis.

“A total of 3,982 pills were also seized in Sarawak, which consisted of 1,583 Erimin-5 pills, 1,299 ecstasy pills, and 1,100 Nospan pills,” she said, adding that the state also recorded the seizure of 27 cannabis plant seeds.

She pointed out that in order to combat drug abuse more aggressively, the police would continue to enforce stricter laws such as Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985; and Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

Meanwhile on a related issue, Fatimah said eight Integrated Operation for Drug and Substance Issues (Obid) programmes were held throughout the state last month where three each were integrated enforcement interventions and workplace interventions, while another two were community and family interventions.

“To date, 30 districts in Sarawak have also established the One-Stop Committee for MIDS.

“Another 10 districts will set up their One-Stop Committee for MIDS this year,” she added.

She said in order to address the issue of drugs and substance abuse, the collective responsibility of all parties is necessary as the issues are complex and complicated.

“Furthermore, drug and substance abuse have relevance and impact on other social issues and problems such as property crime; domestic violence; sexual crimes against children and women; mental health; sexually transmitted diseases; adolescent pregnancy; family problems; and urban poverty and homelessness,” she said.

She urged those with information on drug and substance abuse activities to use WhatsApp to contact the NCID hotline on 012-2087222 or AADK hotline on 019-6262233.

Among those present at the press conference were NCID Sarawak deputy head Supt Wong Leong Meng, Customs Sarawak Narcotics Branch customs enforcer Oliver Tiong, AADK Sarawak deputy director Mohd Azli Senin, and Ministry of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Early Childhood Development permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat.