After vote, McDonald’s known as ‘Mekdi’ at 16 outlets in Malaysia as new signage appears in Kuching

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 27): Malaysians recently voted for a ‘Mekdi’ signboard to be installed at their favourite McDonald’s outlet and now, in commemoration of Hari Merdeka and Hari Malaysia, 16 restaurants across Malaysia proudly bear this colloquial name.

The sign has also recently made its way to Kuching, where the McDonald’s frontage at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in the centre of the city now sports a new ‘Mekdi’ signboard.

McDonald’s Malaysia vice president and marketing chief officer, Melati Abdul Hai, said it is also to say thank you to Malaysians for their support of the fast food chain since it established itself here 38 years ago.

“Known as ‘Mekdi’ among Malaysians, the McDonald’s brand keeps growing with customer support,” she said after a ‘Mekdi’ signboard unveiling ceremony at the McDonald’s restaurant in Putrajaya today.

In conjunction with the Merdeka Month celebration, McDonald’s has also added something new to the popular Nasi Lemak McD menu.

“Our customers can now choose to enjoy the aromatic nasi lemak, crispy ikan bilis, slices of cucumber, fried egg and hot sambal with Rendang Ayam,” Melati said, while adding there’s also a Spicy Chicken McDeluxe and Grilled Chicken Burger selection aside from the Ayam Goreng McD.

She said more local flavour has been added through the dessert menu with the McFlurry Cendol, Cendol ice cream and creamy corn pie.

On its expansion plans, Melati said McDonald’s plans to open 450 restaurants by 2025 as compared to the 300 there are now, and in line with that, recruit an additional 10,000 people to boost its around 14,000-strong workforce. — Bernama