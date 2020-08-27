Analysts: CMS resilient despite drop in 2Q results

KUCHING: Analysts praise Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) as resilient despite a drop in its 2QFY20 normalised earnings for its second quarter of financial year 2020 (2QFY20) amounted to RM12.5 million, slowed by the movement control order (MCO) lockdown which disrupted the operations of their traditional core businesses.

Cumulatively, the group’s 1HFY20 normalised earnings decreased by 53.5 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM36.8 million, primarily dragged by lower contributions from its key core traditional business divisions in 2QFY20.

Fortunately, this was partially mitigated by its increased share of profits from its strategic investments in Kenanga Investment Bank, KKB Engineering and SACOFA to RM30.6 million.

“Moving forward, we expect CMSB’s traditional core business activities to pick up pace in 2HFY20,” said analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) yesterday, adding that a recovery in CMS’ cement division will be gradual in the second half of FY20 (2HFY20).

To note, revenue for its cement division in 1HFY20 dipped by 37 per cent y-o-y to RM151.8 million. This led to lower profit before tax by 76 per cent y-o-y to RM9.7 million, predominantly due to the MCO which adversely impacting the quarry, premix, and trading sectors.

Nonetheless, we opine that the division would post better financial performance in 2HFY20 on the resumption of operations and construction activities moving forward.

This improvement could be underpinned by cheaper imported clinker, lower repair & maintenance cost and, lower discharging costs at its the clinker plant. Note that the Mambong clinker plant was closed for two weeks post-MCO until mid-July due to Covid-19 outbreak which has resumed.

“The order book at CMS’ construction and road maintenance division remains healthy,” it continued. “The profit before tax of this division declined by 67 per cent y-o-y to RM11.3 million.

“The factors that steered down the profitability of the construction and road maintenance division were: i) more scope under the new road maintenance contract whilst the value of contract remains unchanged and, lower revenue contributed by construction works due to less work performed this quarter.

“However, it is worth noting that this division’s order book stood at RM1.23b as of end of June which provides earnings visibility for the next 2-3 years.

“Moving ahead, we posit that the construction and road maintenance division will continue to derive stable recurring income from its road concession which is currently involving the maintenance of approximately 3,343km of State roads.”

MIDF Research believed that the group’s revenue and earnings prospects remain healthy moving forward in anticipation of recovery in 2HFY20 earnings following the resumption of construction and business activities and increased workforce capacity at work sites as seen during the Recovery MCO period.

The group’s prospect is also well-supported by its healthy outstanding order book of about RM1.23 bilion for its construction and road maintenance division which will provide earnings visibility over the next 2-3 years.

“Meanwhile, we are of the view that CMS could continue to be a beneficiary from the potential mega infra projects roll-out in the state of Sarawak and Sabah in the foreseeable term.”

On the other side of the spectrum, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) maintained its view that the government has very limited room for fiscal manoeuvre given the still-elevated national debt.

“Already, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Malaysia’s outlook to negative from stable on June 26, 2020 to reflect a heightened risk of fiscal deterioration, weighed down by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, depressed oil prices and fiscal stimulus,” it said in its own notes.

“In Sarawak, while the state could step in to fill the gap with the RM11 billion state reserves-fuelled infrastructure projects comprising the Coastal Road, Second Trunk Road and 11 mega bridges (ahead of the state election which must be held by September 2021), the rollout of work packages from these highly publicised projects seems to have hit a snag after the initial hype.

“We are mindful of the potential threat to the market dominance of existing players in the construction and building material sector in Sarawak on the back of an altered political landscape in Malaysia after the 14th general election.”

AmInvestment Bank noted that increased competition could put a dent on CMS’ prospects of winning new construction jobs and concessions, as well as sustaining high margins for its construction, road maintenance and cement businesses.