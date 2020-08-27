Couple killed in head-on collision with pick-up

KUCHING: A husband and wife perished when the motorcycle they were on collided head-on with a pick-up truck at Jalan Beladin – Sepinang in Betong around 2pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased have been identified as Sahari Rasid, 68, and his wife Salbiah Ahmad, 48.

“Both were pronounced dead from serious injuries by a medical personnel at the scene,” said Alexson in a statement yesterday.

It is believed that the motorcycle went out of control and entered the lane of the oncoming pick-up truck heading towards Maludam from the Beladin ferry point.

The 64-year-old male driver was not physically injured in the accident and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.