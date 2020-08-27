Covid-19: Cases dip to five today, all Malaysians

Terkini #COVID19Malaysia 27 Ogos

Kes sembuh= 16

Jumlah kes sembuh= 8,994

Kes positif= 5

(kes import 2, kes tempatan=3)

Jumlah positif= 9,296

Kes kematian=0

Jumlah kes kematian= 125

Kes dirawat di ICU= 8

Bantuan Alat Pernafasan= 6 pic.twitter.com/tg0f35b9PT — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) August 27, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases appears to be on the decline again, with just five infections today compared to six yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced three of the five cases to be local transmissions in Melaka and involving Malaysians.

“On the local transmission, two cases detected via pre surgery screening while another case was detected when screened after exhibiting symptoms. All the three cases were reported in Melaka,” Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

The remaining two were Malaysians infected in the Philippines and Egypt. Both import cases were recorded in Selangor.

Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to date now stands at 9,296. The number of cases currently active is 177.

The total number of recoveries is now 8,994 or 96.8 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases, including 16 patients who recovered and were discharged from hospital today.

However, eight patients are still warded in intensive care, with six needing ventilators.

The Covid-19 death toll for Malaysia remains unchanged at 125. — MalayMail