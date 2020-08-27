Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak today, only 1 active cluster remaining

KUCHING (Aug 27): Zero new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Sarawak today, as the total number of cases in the state remains unchanged at 696, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

In its daily Covid-19 situation update, SDMC said the Alam Cluster was the only active cluster in Sarawak, and currently involved seven cases.

“There are no new recoveries or discharges today. The total number of recoveries and discharges thus far is unchanged at 662 or 95.11 per cent of the total cases,” it said.

According to SDMC, a total of 15 individuals are still receiving treatment at the isolation ward of hospitals.

The hospitals are Bintulu Hospital with nine cases followed by Sarawak General Hospital at four cases and one case each at Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital.

“The total number of deaths stands at 19 or 2.73 per cent,” said SDMC.

It pointed out that the state recorded 13 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, one of which is still awaiting their laboratory test result.

SDMC said the police had issued five compound notices for those who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Of the five compound notices, two were issued in Padawan, and one each in Miri, Betong and Sarikei.