Man who faked being a human organ trafficker pleads guilty to three counts of CBT

KUCHING (Aug 27): The 48-year-old man, whose claim of being a human organ trafficker was found by police to be false, has pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Shaifullizan Abdul Mutalib entered the plea after the charges were read to him before Sessions Court Judge Marutin Pagan, who was sitting in for Judge Steve Ritikos.

Marutin fixed Sept 9, 2020, for the proceeding to continue with Steve as the presiding judge and ordered the accused to be placed under custody until then.

Shaifullizan was accused of committing the offence while he was an assistant accountant of the Insolvency Department Sarawak. He was terminated by the department in 2013 after he went absent without leave.

He had allegedly disbursed payment vouchers to individuals with no connection to the department, resulting in losses amounting to RM249,101.25 in 2012.

Under the first charge, he was accused of committing CBT, involving a sum of RM97,623.31 on April 4, 2012, and under the second and third charges, the money involved was RM85,000 on June 22, 2012 and RM66,477.94 on Nov 16, 2012, respectively.

He faces a jail sentence of up to 20 years or at least two years, whipping and is liable to a fine if convicted.

DPP Danial Ilham Kamaruddin prosecuted in the court case while the accused was not represented today.

Yesterday, the accused was released by the court after the expiry of his remand order but was re-arrested by police for the alleged CBT.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail had said in a statement the police had conducted their investigation into the allegation in a report by British tabloid, The Sun, and found no evidence that Shaifullizan was involved in human organ trafficking.

“A detailed investigation has found that the allegation that the man was involved in buying and selling human organs is false. Our investigation also found that the suspect had made false claims during his interview with The Sun,” said Aidi.