Police record Mohd Khairuddin’s statement on quarantine violation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a statement from Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali in connection with his violation of the home quarantine order after his return from Turkey last month.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said officers from Bukit Aman’s Classified Crimes Investigation Unit (USJT) took Mohd Khairuddin’s statement at the Parliament building yesterday.

“At his (Mohd Khairuddin’s) request, the recording of the statement was done at Parliament, not Bukit Aman,” he said when contacted.

He did not say how long police took to record the statement of the Kuala Nerus Member of Parliament.

Yesterday, more than 50 journalists had waited outside Bukit Aman after it was reported that Mohd Khairuddin would give his statement to the police at the federal police headquarters.

The Health Ministry had compounded Mohd Khairuddin RM1,000 on Aug 7 for breaching the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures Within the Local Infected Area), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had said that police had opened an investigation paper on Mohd Khairuddin for failing to observe the compulsory home quarantine order after returning from Turkey on July 7. — Bernama