PSB northern region leaders reaching out to new supporters, members

MIRI: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) northern region yesterday held a gathering to reach out to new members and the neighbourhood in Permyjaya Miri, and to find out the people’s aspirations.

In attendance were PSB Central Women chief Suzanne Lee Tze Ha, PSB Senadin branch chairman Keith Chin, Steve Teo Jia Jun – the personal assistant to Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, PSB Central Youth assistant secretary Sim Poh Giap and other local focal persons.

According to Chin, the session was very meaningful in getting the residents of Permyjaya together and to listen to their opinions especially on issues affecting them.

“As grassroots leaders and responsible politicians it is important for us to know issues and challenges affecting the local residents from all walks of life.

“With more people joining PSB, it is also timely we reached out to them and find out their aspirations,” he said in a statement yesterday

Chin said PSB Senadin had in the last two months recruited more than 100 members and the momentum of membership recruitment all over the northern region was encouraging.

Meanwhile, Teo, who just joined PSB this year, is optimistic that PSB as a local based opposition could be a new choice for the people in Miri.

“As a local based opposition party, PSB can effectively champion issues such as Sarawak rights and land issues without the need to get approval from party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur or Selangor, as compared to the other opposition parties who are in the national coalitions,” he said.

He is confident that with the cooperation of all members, PSB can attract more young, promising and aspiring Sarawakians to join the party.