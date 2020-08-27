Revolutionising duty-free shopping with AirAsia Shop

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia today launched AirAsia Shop, further solidifying its foray into becoming a fully integrated one-stop digital lifestyle platform. The e-tail platform enables customers to purchase authentic duty-free products which will be conveniently delivered to their doorstep within the next working day with the support of AirAsia’s logistics arm, Teleport.

AirAsia Shop carries top brands from around the world, ranging from beauty, fragrance, liquor, gadgets, health and wellness, travel accessories as well as AirAsia merchandise.

To celebrate the launch, starting today until 6 September 2020, AirAsia Shop is offering a 40 per cent discount and gift-with-purchase promotion for selected Korean skincare products from a range of popular brands including Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, Laneige and many more, as well as free home delivery for purchases above RM100 within the Klang Valley region.

On top of that, a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for selected AHC and Elizabeth Arden skincare products are also available starting from now until 6 September 2020. Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive monthly promotions such as Deals of the Month with discounts up to 72 per cent on selected products. Visit airasia.com/shop for all the introductory promotions.

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group said, “We set up our own e-commerce platform called OURSHOP to offer a secure and convenient shopping experience. During the height of MCO in April, we launched the Save Our Shops (S.O.S) campaign, to help struggling local SMEs gain access to the e-commerce world.

“Today, we are proud to transform this business unit to AirAsia Shop, which is an innovative business division within the AirAsia Group, offering convenient and value-for-money duty free shopping.

“We offer a wide range of genuine quality brands at great value prices. In addition to inflight pre-book or airport pick up, we have introduced home delivery service and 24/7 accessibility even when shoppers are not travelling, with a plan to expand it to cross-border delivery soon.

“This duty free e-tail platform is set to be one of the key revenue contributors to the AirAsia Group, as we continue our efforts to become Asean’s leading digital lifestyle brand. We are also looking to expand our business further into other ASEAN countries kicking off with Thailand soon as we have just received the necessary approvals to roll out our duty free business there.”

For an even more rewarding shopping experience, shoppers can earn 1 BIG Point for every RM2 spent on AirAsia Shop or choose to redeem any products on AirAsia Shop using their existing BIG points. Besides shopping online with home delivery service, shoppers who are travelling can also opt to have their items delivered onboard an AirAsia flight or at the boarding gate, or choose self-pickup at the airport.