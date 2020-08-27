Snowdan pledges support for sports school to improve facilities

KUCHING: The state government is looking for ways to upgrade the tennis facilities at the SMK Tabuan Jaya sports school, said Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Snowdan said the upgrading of the facility is vital as the school is grooming the state’s young sporting talents.

“We (the state government) will support the school in whatever ways we can to improve the sporting facilities here,” he said during a visit to the school to check on the facility.

“I was told by the school’s officials that the tennis court needs attention in terms of maintenance and upgrade at the moment,” he added.

However, Snowdan said that they need to get the approval from the federal government as schools are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education.

He also hoped the upgrading works would start once they received the green light from the federal government.

“All parties involved in this project must first meet in order to identify what sort of help they need from the state government and we will assist in the best way we can,” Snowdan said.

He also praised the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) for their efforts in grooming young talents from the rural areas.

Therefore, Snowdan believes it is worthwhile for the state government to support such development project.

“I am glad that they (SLTA) are doing something for young Sarawakians, especially those from the rural areas. We cannot develop sports in Sarawak alone without the support from the various associations,” the Balai Ringin assemblyman said, adding that the associations deserved praise for their efforts.

Snowdan also met with the students who are taking part in the tennis programme during his visit to the school.

Five of them are from his constituency.

Meanwhile, SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew said that he only want the best for the students in the tennis programme and is constantly seeking ways to improve the facilities at the school.

“SLTA wants young Sarawakians, especially those from the rural areas, to have a bright future if they want to pursue a career in tennis. We are committed in grooming the best tennis talents from Sarawak,” said Liew.

Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Ong Kong Swee and SMK Tabuan Jaya principal Edward Ngelai were also present.