‘S’wak mulls recruiting unemployed graduates to maintain 90:10 teacher ratio’

SERIAN: Sarawak is considering the recruitment of unemployed graduates to maintain the 90:10 ratio of local teachers to those from outside the state, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

He explained that although the ratio is now 93:7, the current shortage of 2,173 teachers in primary and secondary schools in Sarawak necessitated the recruitment of more locals as teachers.

He also pointed out the 90:10 Initiative (nine local teachers out of every 10 teachers) was a policy laid down by the fifth chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem or fondly known as Tok Nan, which cannot be simply reversed.

“I have presented to the Cabinet and discussed with the Education Department regarding this shortage. And, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has been writing to us asking for permission to send more teachers from Semenanjung (peninsula) to fill up the shortage.

“But because we have a policy to have the 90:10 ratio, so it is not proper for us to reverse the decision. We will stick to that decision. So, now what we want to do is try to negotiate with MOE.

“If the MOE agrees and gives us consent in writing, we will get the unemployed graduates to be employed as temporary teachers. If the MOE gives permission, they can go for Diploma in Education within one year to one-and-a-half years.

“This is so that they become trained and qualified teachers while being graduates in their respective fields. That is what we are planning now and the Education Department is talking with MOE on this. Hopefully this is agreeable and then the recruitment can start,” he told the media after the presentation of Yayasan Sarawak school uniform vouchers at SMK Tebakang hall yesterday.

Manyin also said there is about 30 per cent shortage of English teachers, and 55 per cent shortage of teachers of Science and Mathematics subjects.

“Because of this, some teachers not specialised in the subjects are forced to teach these subjects. And this affects the performance of our students and schools,” he added.

Earlier, in his speech, Manyin said non-option teachers teaching subjects not of their speciality, dilapidated school conditions and under-enrolled schools are among problems causing Sarawak’s performance in public examinations to be poor compared to other states.

He also said not many of those in Sarawak who excelled in public examinations enrolled themselves at teachers training institutes (IPGs) which also contributed to the shortage of local teachers.

“One must score at least 5As in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) to meet the entry requirement for IPG. But, not many in Sarawak score 5As. While those who did score 5As, they are more interested in other professions such as doctors, engineers or lawyers, but not as teachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 601 students from 24 primary schools and three secondary schools in Tebedu constituency will be receiving vouchers worth RM200 each from Yayasan Sarawak to buy school uniforms.

Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang said the vouchers, which can be utilised at selected business outlets throughout the state, are meant to reduce the financial burden of low income families.

“In Serian alone, there were 1,100 recipients of this voucher in 2018, followed by 1,300 in 2019 and 1,800 recipients this year. So, there is a slight increase of recipients,” said Azmi.

Also present at the event were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, State Education Department deputy director (Students Development) Mortadza Sat and Serian Resident Tuah Suni.