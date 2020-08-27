VIP’s child detained during pub raid

KUALA LUMPUR: A child of a very important person (VIP) was among the people arrested in a police raid on a pub in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here, last Sunday

In a statement today, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the raid took place around 1.20 am.

“During the raid, one local man believed to be the pub’s manager, one Bangladeshi national, and three Filipino women believed to be workers at the premise were detained.

“Further investigations revealed that the premises was operating without a valid business license.

“Also detained were 20 male and nine female patrons of the pub for being involved in pub activities beyond the business operation hours allowed during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO),” he said.

Mazlan said that investigation papers were opened on the matter under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for employing one or more persons other than citizens or Entry Permit holders who do not have a valid pass, Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for abuse of pass, Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976, and Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.7) Regulations 2020.

Mazlan disclosed that the four foreign nationals had been remanded for 14 days for further investigations, while the 29 local patrons were each slapped with an RM1,000 compound.

“The Kuala Lumpur Police will not practice double standards and will never compromise towards any individuals including the child of the said VIP which was found to have breached RMCO standard operating procedures.

Members of the public with information on the matter can channel information by calling KL Police hotline at 03-21159999 or go to their nearest police stations, he said. – Bernama