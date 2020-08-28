11,680 in Sabah benefit from insurance – Socso

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) has issued a total interest payment expenditure of RM7,371,828.93 from January 2020 to June 2020 through the Employment Insurance System (SIP) Act enforcement, said Sabah Perkeso director Dr Mohd Ali Hindia.

“It involved 11,680 recipients. Sabah Perkeso received 3,936 applications up to June 2020 and 3,423 applications have been completed,” added Dr Mohd Ali during the Perkeso Merdeka Mini Penjana Career Carnival and Merdeka Day Celebration launch at Wisma Perkeso here yesterday.

“For the Hiring Incentive under Penjana (Economic Recovery Plan), up to August 24 only, Sabah State Perkeso recorded 246 employers have employed workers. The number of workers employed is 1,312 and the number of employees who have been approved is 437 people.

“If we refer to the statistics, we can see that Perkeso plays a very important role not only to Perkeso insured persons but also have a positive impact on the community through the services provided,” he added.