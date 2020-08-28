57 from Warisan, Upko join Bersatu in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: Fifty-seven members of Parti Warisan and Upko submitted their membership application forms to Bersatu Penampang Division chairman Datuk John Ambrose during a simple ceremony held at its party office located at Jalan Bundusan in Penampang Tuesday.

Among those who applied for membership are former Warisan members Grey Thomas, Reyner Diman, William Basalan and Ronald Dompok (Upko).

“We strongly believe that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia spearheaded by Prime Minister Tan Seri Muhyddin Yassin is a leader capable of developing further our country and Sabah,” the four new members told John.

John said his division is expecting more people to join the party in Penampang in the coming days and weeks.

The Senator also assured that he and Bersatu will continue to further look into the interest and welfare of every resident of Penampang.