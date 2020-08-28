Abdul Karim new patron of Kuching Toastmasters Club

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is the new patron of Kuching Toastmasters Club (KTMC).

Abdul Karim’s appointment as its patron brings a new chapter in the history of KTMC. He succeeds the late Datu Dr Yusoff Hanifah.

KTMC president Elton Jong said the club deemed it a double honour as the minister had been the patron to the Youth Communication Camp, an annual KTMC event, since its inception in 2012.

“The club deems the minister best befitting for the role both in his position as the Minister of Youth and Sports as well as his personal interest in communication and public speaking.”

Recently, the minister gave a pre-recorded speech to officiate at the event ‘Leos Can Speak’, a three-part series joint event between KTMC and Lions Club, held on August 22 on Zoom.

At the launching of the programme, he said public speaking and communication skills are life skills which will stand one in good stead throughout one’s life, be it at home, in school and university, at the workplace and the community in general.

“The ability to structure our thoughts and to present them across in a coherent and articulate manner, skills which you will learn in this programme, will be a great asset in your journey through life,” he said.

The minister also promised that he and his ministry will do their best to help develop the human capital which students are part of, in the drive to bring about a greater society.

The club looks forward to contributing more to the public in the realm of public speaking and leadership under the new patronage of Abdul Karim.