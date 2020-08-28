Awang Tengah: Government to improve internet, telco services

LAWAS: The Sarawak government will continue to improve internet access and communication services throughout the state through the construction of more telecommunication towers, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the move is in line with the digital economy path set by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and also the new trend of the economy brought about by digital technology.

“The government has allocated RM1 billion to increase internet access and communication throughout Sarawak.

“Admittedly, the state faces problems of unstable internet and telecommunications services. However, we will continuously improve the services by constructing more telecommunication towers and other aspects of telecommunication services,” he said.

He said this when officiating at an entrepreneurship programme on generating income through digital technology, organised by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, of which he is the minister, here on Wednesday.

According to him, digital technology is very effective in improving and changing all economic and business systems, noting how even small traders were able to generate income through the internet to support their families during the Movement Control Order.

Awang Tengah, who also heads two sub-councils under the Sarawak Economic Action Council, said digital economy and environmental sustainability are among the main thrusts towards achieving Sarawak’s target of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“Now people are talking about 5G to move on to new environment and if we don’t progress in tandem with the changing technology, we will continue to lag behind.

“Thus the business community needs to adapt themselves well to the new trend of digital economy in all aspects from production to marketing,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.