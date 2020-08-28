Bernama denies releasing infographic on Musa Aman not contesting

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) yesterday denied having anything to do with the infographic stating that former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman will not be contesting in the State Election and wants to be appointed as Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri instead.

The infographic dated August 24 and quoted ‘Bermama’ as the source also stated that Musa wanted his son, Yamani Hafez, who is Sipitang MP, to be appointed as Sabah Chief Minister should Barisan Nasional (BN) win the election.

It also stated that Musa will be funding the costs of election for all the 33 assemblymen supporting him.

The infographic had gone viral on social media in Sabah, causing Bernama bureau office and reporters here to be deluged with phone calls and WhatsApp messages seeking clarification on the matter.

Bernama Deputy Editor-in-Chief Khairdzir Yunus when denying the infographic said no one should spread false information that could mislead the public and that all quarters should take it upon themselves to verify the authenticity of the information they received before disseminating it to other people. — Bernama