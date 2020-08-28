BMW Malaysia offers extended warranty programme on its Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

BMW Malaysia is currently introducing its 6 years + 2 years Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Extended Warranty (PHEV) Programme.

To ensure that vehicle owners continue to enjoy their driving pleasure with more joy and added peace of mind, BMW Malaysia’s Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) battery warranty extension programme is giving the battery and its units an additional two years or 60,000km, increasing it to a total of eight years or 160,000km (whichever comes first).

This programme is also available as an Aftersales upgrade package for the following models – the BMW 330e M Sport (F30), BMW X5 xDrive 40e (F15), BMW 530e and BMW 740Le xDrive.

The package is applicable to all BMW PHEV models sold by BMW authorised dealers from June 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2020.

BMW Malaysia is providing the following offers on specific models with financing as low as 0%, 3 months free instalment, rebates from RM5,000, complimentary BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable, BMW ChangeNow card and 1-year motor insurance complimentary from BMW comprehensive Motor Insurance and BMW Ultimate Protection Programme.

Meanwhile, the 0% BMW Straight Line Financing interest rate is applicable to BMW 530e M Sport and BMW 530e Sport year make 2019 model. Models of BMW 740Le Drive, BMW X1 sDrive20i and BMW X3 x Drive30i Luxury year make 2019 are applicable for 1.88% and BMW 330i M Sport, BMW 740Le xDrive and BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury year make 2020 models, until Sept 30, 2020.

For more information, contact the nearest BMW Authorised Dealership or visit www.bmw.com.my.