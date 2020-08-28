DBKU stands firm on road signs

Kuching North City Commission has no plan to include Chinese characters on signboards in areas under its jurisdiction

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) remains committed to maintaining the use of one language, Bahasa Malaysia, for the name of road signs in its administrative area, said Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.

He said the decision was made following a meeting on Monday because DBKU wanted to maintain its existing policy.

“For DBKU, we will continue the existing policy of using one language which is the national language, for road signs in DBKU areas, at least for now,” he told reporters when met at an event here yesterday.

When asked whether he was aware of the 2015 directive by former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, for the reinstatement of Chinese characters on road signs, which was pointed out recently by former Stampin MP Julian Tan, Junaidi said as far as he as knew, DBKU did not have such policy.

“As far as I am concerned, DBKU’s current written policy clearly states that all road signs (in DBKU areas) must use one language which is the national language, Bahasa Malaysia,” he said.

Tan and members of DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak had recently raised the issue concerning bilingual road signs not being used in DBKU areas.

The group resorted to pasting stickers of the road names written in Chinese on several road signs in the city, saying there was a need to have road signs in both Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese to cater for Chinese tourists.

They also said that many areas in the city needed to have bilingual road signs as they had significant connection to Sarawak Chinese heritage.

DBKU however said Dapsy’s action in pasting the Chinese stickers on the road signs was an offense under Section 103(3) of the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996 and the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Law 1999, and had demanded that Dapsy make an open apology.