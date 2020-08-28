Fuel prices: Petrol up 1 sen, diesel down 2 sen

KUCHING (Aug 28): The price of both RON97 and RON95 will go up 1 sen, while the price of diesel will see a 2 sen drop again this week.

The price per litre for RON97 will go up to RM2.02 per litre following the price hike, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM1.72 per litre.

Diesel will fall to RM1.78 per litre. The new prices will take effect at midnight (Aug 29) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on Sept 4.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.