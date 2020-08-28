‘India Street CCTV project may be expanded statewide’

KUCHING: The success of the close-circuit television (CCTV) pilot project at India Street here may result in it being expanded to other cities and towns in the state, says Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said in major cities around the world, the provision of sophisticated CCTV systems has long been implemented and that it was high time for Sarawak to have one of its own.

“In China, they have a control centre which can control all activities in their urban areas. When this system is installed, one of the most significant effects which can be seen is a drastic drop in crime activities.

“This can benefit us here in the state,” he said during the launch of the installation of CCTVs at India Street, roads surrounding Kuching Old Courthouse and its connecting roads, here yesterday.

A pilot project in the state, the India Street CCTV project is a collaboration between Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), India Street Pedestrian Mall Committee and Old Kuching Smart Heritage (OKHSE) committee.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the presence of CCTVs would benefit not just the traders or premises owners in the vicinity of India Street but also members of the public.

“The CCTVs not only guarantee the safety of the public and traders in this area but are also part of the goal of making this city into a smart city.

“This (project) is one of the efforts being carried out by the state government through SMA, to ensure the best services in line with the digital era as announced by our chief minister,” he added.

He also hoped there would be a rule in future making it mandatory for every developer when building housing areas or new townships, to install CCTV systems.

Meanwhile, OKSHE head and Plaza Merdeka Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Steve Ng, who was also present at the launch, said the pilot project will see the initial installation of 26 CCTVs around India Street which would monitor activities on a 24-hour basis.

“These CCTVs will be installed in several areas and for this pilot project, it will cost RM175,000,” said Ng.

Also present were SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan, and Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.