Jalan Indah Sunday Market off-limits to unlicensed hawkers effective Aug 29

SIBU (Aug 28): The Sunday Market at Jalan Indah here will be off-limits to unlicensed hawkers effective tomorrow, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

He said that council enforcement personnel would be serving notices to those turning up at the market to remind them not to trade there.

Tiang said that the move was necessary to control the number of hawkers at the weekend market in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to break the Covid-19 chain of transmission.

“However, if these traders (without permit) come tomorrow, they will be allowed to clear their goods for the day and thereafter, the place is off limits for them.

“If they return on Sunday, they will be given warning and if still at odds with the authorities, their goods will be impounded,” Tiang informed.

He said while the council understood that many of these traders had applied for permit, they are not to trade there until the council has issued them with permit.

“We advise them to wait patiently for their application to be processed. The number of lots at the Sunday Market are limited due to the need to comply with the Covid-19 SOP.

“Their application for permit will be rejected if they fail to comply with the instruction,” Tiang said.

Adding on, he estimated there are about 180 hawkers at the weekend market of which, 30 hawkers are without permit.

Touching on the laying of concrete on the open space behind shop house blocks at Jalan Indah, which houses the Sunday Market to accommodate smaller stalls, he said the works were expected to be completed by the end of September.

Upon completion, the refurbished space is estimated to be able to accommodate about 30 stalls.

Lots casting among hawkers to trade at the concrete space is slated early October, Tiang said.

The Sunday Market began operations at its new location (Pasar Tamu Indah) on Aug 1, after it was relocated from Jalan Mahsuri.

It operates from 6am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.