LDP veep Wong seeking cheap publicity – Poon

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah acting chairman cum Tanjong Papat assemblyman, Datuk Frankie Poon said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) vice president Datuk Edward Wong Kon Fan was seeking cheap political publicity in view of the state election.

Commenting on a news article titled ‘DAP fails to solve Sandakan livelihood issues’ published in the Borneo Post on August 26 in which Wong claimed that DAP failed to develop Sandakan during the two years the party was in position, Poon said that he was surprised that Wong appeared as if he did not know that the glory days of Sandakan was during the 70’s when there was a timber boom.

“Unfortunately, our leaders at that time were only interested in log exports without thinking far enough to have downstream activities to make the timber industry more sustainable.

“It was our CM (Chief Minister), Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal who had imposed a log ban in less than a year in office to ensure there are sufficient supply of logs for downstream activities to create employment opportunities for the locals,” said Poon.

“It is public knowledge that a plan has been put into place to stimulate the local economy, essentially through tourism. Among others, the conceived tourism belt at Sim Sim, which design plan has been drafted out with the assistance of MPS (Sandakan Municipal Council) and a town hall meeting held with all the relevant stakeholders and when implemented, will benefit the local economy and create employment and business opportunities for the locals.

“The extension of Sandakan’s airport runway, with ground breaking ceremony held early this year by the former Minister of Finance, Malaysia and Minister of Transport Malaysia and our CM, will serve as a catalyst.

“As we know very well moving forward, without the runway extension, no direct flight would be forthcoming or would be limited. Of course, construction of the runway was affected by Covid- 19 during the MCO etc but I trust and pray that works will progress accordingly unless the current Federal Government thinks otherwise. It is also common knowledge that it is not just Sandakan business that has been badly affected particularly with the Covid-19 pandemic; similar situations prevail in other parts of Malaysia,” he continued.

“The issue of (insufficient) car park at Hospital Duchess of Kent (HDOK) is a perennial problem and is affecting the users (hospital staff, patients and visitors etc.). As the Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Sabah for about a year, I have initiated a few meetings cum presentations of multi-storey car parks proposals (including the HDOK) in the past to deliberate the hospital’s car parking issues involving JKNS (Sabah State Health Department) and the respective hospital directors.

“The last meeting cum presentation of the proposed multi-storey car parks was held sometime in the third week of Feb 2020 at my Ministry office, which was attended by Senior officers from KKM (Health Ministry), JKNS director, the respective hospital directors, and an Architect. The outcome of the said meeting was very positive based on the feedback received at the meeting as it was proposed under a PFI and the concept was practical and doable,” he said.

“The proposal involved increasing the number of HDOK’s existing car parks by about 1,800 to about 2,400. The additional car parks proposed at HDOK will resolve the parking issues. The multi-storey car parks at HDOK also come with accommodation facilities for housemen, family members from interior and outstation and a 2-star hotel for outstation or visiting doctors. Facilities would also include a food court and convenience stalls. If there was no change in the Federal Government, I believe the multi-storey car parks with auxiliary facilities at our hospitals (HDOK and Hospital Queen Elizabeth 1) would have been implemented.

“Despite the change in Federal Government, I have met up with Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Bapa, during the latter’s visit to our CM on July 9 and I personally brought up the hospitals’ car park issues to him (as the land for the proposed multi-storey car park site belongs to KKM) and followed up with a written letter to that effect as I am committed to resolve the car park issues at our hospitals. I am still hoping that a positive response will be forthcoming from KKM given it is an initiative that will benefit the people of Sabah.

“It was a fact that the setting up of the UTC in Sandakan has been approved by the previous PH government but has now been shelved. Hopefully, this UTC project will be implemented for the convenience of Sandakan’s people.

“The lists can go on in terms of what have been achieved or planned in the last 26 months. We humbly acknowledge that there are promises given that have yet to materialize as more time is required or have been affected by recent change of event.

“It cannot be denied that the people of Sandakan have given many chances to LDP in the past and everyone knows that it was a loyal component member of BN (Barisan Nasional) until after the GE14. It would have been more honorable for LDP if it had quit BN before the last GE14.

“Our elected representatives were considered new, State Assemblyman for 26 months and MP for 14 months (Sandakan MP) as compared to many others who have served as representatives in Sandakan for many terms. However, we are working hard towards achieving or fulfilling the expectations of our people.

What our representatives have done and what they can do can be seen by the people of Sandakan.

“Instead of questioning what DAP or the Warisan-led State government or PH (Pakatan Harapan) government have done for Sandakan in the last two years, perhaps LDP could reflect and ask themselves what positive changes have been made, initiated, or implemented by them during their administrations, particularly on issues relating to stimulating the local economy, hospital car parks, UTC, security etc?

“Not forgetting LDP was given the chance and had State Assemblymen and MP from Sandakan in the State and Federal Administrative under the previous BN regime. Not to mention that the former CM under BN also came from Sandakan.

“The decision taken by our caretaker CM, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal to dissolve the State Assembly recently was a right decision under the circumstances to seek fresh mandate from the people to resolve dirty and money politics engineered by the irresponsible political elements,” Poon said.