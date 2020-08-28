MAHB’s recovery hinges on Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: The worst should be over for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) as air travels gradually resume but analysts believe that its recovery will depend on the development of a vaccine for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and the return of consumers’ confidence in air travel.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) commented that its outlook on the aviation sector hinges on the timeline of vaccine approval and the return of consumer confidence.

“Even with successful vaccine development and approval, vaccination programmes should be implemented, world-wide,” it said. “Without it, the threat of pandemic still looms large on both safety and economic wellbeing.”

MIDF Research remained skeptical on the recovery timeline that implies significant reduction of cases by end of the financial year 2020 (FY20).

“To achieve such feat, consequential amount of resources and organization need to be in place as of now. Taking these into consideration, our thinking is trained on a more attainable timeline of the second half of 2021 (2H21) on the impactful administration of vaccines.

“This impact our view on the recovery narrative for industry players such as MAHB. At this juncture, we believe impactful revenue rebound from air travels will be slanted post 2HFY21,” it said.

As such, it opined, “Similarly, we foresee that air travel demand will not recover any time soon due to health/safety remain at risk, government mandated restriction increases the hurdles of travel, and lesser ability to afford air travel because of economic weaknesses.

“We believe safety is the paramount driver for sustainable recovery. Without it, demand for air travel will remain low, at least, not in the level that is sufficient to save the industry from further losses.”

Overall, for MAHB, MIDF Research believed that the next year two years would be very challenging as the company grapple with lower revenue and winning back the consumer confidence and trust.

“We are expecting a tough year financially for MAHB in FY20 as the deep contraction in 2Q20 is unlikely to be offset by the gradual improvement in passengers’ traffic in the second half of FY20,” it said.

As such, it reduced its earnings estimates for FY20 to FY21 to core net losses of RM384 million and RM95 million, respectively. It also trimmed its earnings forecast for FY22F to RM410 million.

All in, MIDF Research downgraded its call on MAHB to ‘sell’. It said: “The recovery is such that a return to the level of 2019 may not occur until 2023, taking around two years longer than global GDP.”