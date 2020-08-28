Man in Sibu detained for suspected involvement in drug activities

SIBU: Police have detained an unemployed man for suspected involvement in drug activities.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspect, in his 50s, was picked up from a parking lot at Jalan Upper Lanang at about 6.15pm yesterday evening.

“Also seized from him were RM57,427 and a four-wheel drive vehicle which were found in his possession during the raid,” he said in a media statement.

Stanley said the police inspection, led by Narcotics Department Inspector Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng, found a black plastic item next to the driver’s seat containing transparent crystal lumps suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing about 116 grammes.

“Also found in the back seat of the car was a pink plastic container containing four transparent plastic packages and also a digital weighing machine,” he said.

He was brought back to the police station for further investigation.

He said the suspect was also involved in six previous drug-related cases.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.