Motorcyclist perishes after accident with lorry in Kampung Tambirat, Asajaya

KUCHING: A male motorcyclist perished after he was involved in an accident with a lorry near Kampung Tambirat, Asajaya around 9.30am this morning.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Ideham Liza, 17 years old, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Asajaya health clinic.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call was received of the accident which saw the deployment of their personnel from the Asajaya fire station to the scene.

The deceased’s body has since been brought to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue for further action.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said both vehicles prior to the accident were heading towards Asajaya along Jalan Sungai Sui.

“The lorry was negotiating a right turn into a junction when the deceased who tried to overtake the lorry collided with it (lorry),” said Alexson in a statement.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.